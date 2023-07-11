Bell Equipment CEO resigns in the middle of wage negotiations

Bell Equipment CEO Leon Goosen, who took much verbal strain from the National Unions of Metalworkers of SA in recent weeks, has tendered his resignation to pursue another opportunity. He will step down from December 31, 2023, providing enough time to ensure smooth transition and handover to his successor, the manufacturer of articulated and heavy capital equipment said in a statement yesterday.

Goosen had joined the Bell Equipment board in January 2009 and was chief operations officer from December 2014, until he was appointed as the CEO in 2018. Gary Bell, chairperson, thanked Goosen for his tenure as CEO. “Leon has played a pivotal role in driving the success of the group and the board wishes him well in his future endeavours,” Bell said.