Bell Equipment to expand manufacturing footprint as it navigates supply chain headwinds

Bell Equipment, the materials handling equipment manufacturer, plans to grow its manufacturing footprint in both its northern and southern hemisphere markets. Chairperson Gary Bell and chief executive Leon Goosen, for the interim period ended June 30, said the growth plans included an increase of its manufacturing footprint in the northern hemisphere to improve responsiveness and efficiencies by manufacturing more of the Articulated Dump Truck product closer to supplier and the markets in which they were sold.

Capacity created in the Richards Bay factory would be used by additional products, which would be introduced in the southern hemisphere market over the next few years. “To this end, underground mining equipment as well as seeking contract manufacturing opportunities utilising the core competencies and assets at the Richards Bay manufacturing facility have been identified for diversification,” it said. And while Bell’s profits for the period wowed, having gained 20 percent to R210.33, on the downside it chewed up working capital due to several headwinds to the tune of R1 billion.

This as its cash inflow for the period bled R176.7 million, down 167 percent from the prior corresponding period. In Bell’s overview, it said while its manufacturing operations had hiked planned production in response to global market growth and a strong order book, the continual supply chain challenges had delayed invoicing, leading to an increase in inventory and borrowings. “Additional funding lines are being put in place to fund the increase in working capital required to meet the higher production plan and sales outlook as well as to absorb the effects of any further supply chain disruptions,” it said.

Increased demand for commodities, country-specific post-Covid-19 stimulus packages and an increase in infrastructure spend in a number of markets had stimulated demand during the first half of 2022. However, in the same period supply chain challenges “unfortunately” constrained sales and prevented Bell from fully capitalising on these strong demand conditions. Bell said a key focus for the group would be to ensure that the integrity of the supply chain was improved.

It was anticipated that the inventory would reduce as products were shipped from the manufacturing plants and as greater post-Covid normality returned to both the supply and logistics chains. The group said raw material, component and logistics cost increases were “unprecedented” and had to be passed on to customers. “Strong focus remains on cash preservation, working capital and expense management,” Bell said.

In light of ongoing uncertainty globally Bell didn’t declare an interim. It also decided to retain cash due to potential further investment in the company’s operations. This as it saw the current improvement in market demand continued during the second half of the financial year of 2022 and beyond. Looking ahead, Bell said the construction industry outlook for South Africa remained low as the country grappled with low infrastructure spending in a weakened economy. “While there are signs of economic slowdowns in some markets, existing stimulus packages continue to drive demand for Bell products in most international regions. The group has healthy order books in all regions for the remainder of the 2022 financial year and expects global demand for its products to continue to increase,” it said.

Rod Lowe, a fund manager at AG Capital Value Flexible fund (@RodloweLowe), tweeted: “Bell Equipment share price looking bullish. In 6 weeks the family can legally make another offer to minorities (29% owners). This time I think we get a fair & reasonable offer on a conservative NAV (net asset value) of R40.00 that is R18 to R22... I.m.o (in my opinion).” Bell’s share price rose 2.3 percent on Friday to R13.80. BUSINESS REPORT