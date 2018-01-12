CAPE TOWN - Limited accommodation for university students, has seen an expansion in the student accommodation business - more especially in areas at close proximity to universities.

It is again that time of the year where students who did not qualify or was unable to obtain university residence begin their search for a space to live in outside of their campus.

This student problem, however, has created a lucrative market for private property owners. Cape Town has several universities. We take a look at 5 student accommodations you could find convenient.

1. CampusKey

CampusKey has got 2 campuses to choose from - giving easy access to both University of Cape Town and Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

CampusKey Rosebank, is located on 24 Main Road, Rosebank, with 584 beds. Second is CampusKey Observatory located at 6 Dane Street, Observatory, with 222 beds.

Price: The Independent 1 bed platinum is priced at R115,000 per person, per year.

2. Agapanthus International Student Houseshare Accommodation

This residence is known for accommodating foreign visitors, young professionals, students, trainees, models, filming industry, teachers and other business professionals.

Price: Small fully-furnished room, 1 single bed - R 6 000 pm

3. Villa Maria

This is known for accommodating female students, the property is located on the corner of Cape Town's Trendy Kloof street and Kloof Nek road.

Price: Standard room - R64 000 per year.

4. The Boabab Student Accommodation

Mowbray and Observatory are the two suburbs noted for their large student population, hence this company has got operations in both areas with 5 facilities: 377 Lower Main Road on the border of Observatory and Salt River, 9 Strubens road in Mowbray, 6 Malleson road in Mowbray, 441 Main road in Observatory and 11 Kotzee road.

Price: Singe room, 1 bed - R4 500 per month

5. GetARoom

This accommodation is situated at 179 Loop Street, Cape Town, it gives you a choice during your application process to add on extras to make your life a little bit more comfortable such as Netflix, a bar fridge, cleaning and laundry services.

Price: Ensuite Single - R3900 as of 2016

