DURBAN - Many eager South Africans desperate for a sugar rush fell victim to a scam on social media, more specifically on Facebook, which promised them free doughnuts from popular doughnut outlet, Krispy Kreme.

The scam which was doing the rounds on social media was offering free doughnuts to people that commented on a fake Krispy Kreme post. The post said "Every Single Person Who Shares & Comments In Next 24Hours Will Geet One Free Box Of DOZEN Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.









Krispy Kreme has released a statement on social media calling the post a scam. The statement said, "Krispy Kreme is in no way affiliated with this nor is it affiliated with the Krispy Kreme Club Facebook page".





According to the doughnut company, any and every promotion will be run through the Krispy Kreme website or on social media.





