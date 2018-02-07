CAPE TOWN - Adidas issued a statement in response to a WhatsApp scam circulating worldwide.

The scam came in the form of a link that was being circulated via the messaging app. The link, when clicked on led to a site that claimed that Adidas is giving away 3000 pairs of shoes for its 93rd anniversary.

The site also claims that once you fill out the survey, you could stand a chance to win a Samsung phone with the shoes.

File Image: IOL

“We are aware of the WhatsApp message that is currently circulating claiming that Adidas is giving away free footwear and would like to caution the public about believing this, as it is definitely a hoax", said Lauren Haakman, Brand Communications & PR Manager of Adidas South Africa.

Haakman urged Adidas consumers that any giveaways would be made on their official website.

authentic special offers, news and events, sign up to

3Stripes or follow @adidasZA on Instagram and Twitter", concluded Haakman.





" ForAdidas