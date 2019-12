Beware of DStv scam









Criminals are using the “silly season” to fleece customers of their hard-earned cash with Multichoice warning customers to be vigilant when receiving unsolicited offers. JOHANNESBURG - Criminals are using the “silly season” to fleece customers of their hard-earned cash with Multichoice warning customers to be vigilant when receiving unsolicited offers.

“There’s been a surge in the number of scams targeting our DStv customers in recent weeks,” MultiChoice said.

One of the most prevalent scams at the moment preys on DStv customers who want to upgrade to the platform’s Premium package.





This scam sees criminals offering DStv customers an upgrade to DStv Premium for a single fee, which they say will give the user one year of Premium access. The fee naturally never reaches Multichoice, but lands up in the criminal’s bank account.





“Please be aware that you can upgrade your DStv account online at any time, do not believe anyone claiming to upgrade your account on your behalf. Always make your payments directly to MultiChoice through these payment methods,” MultiChoice said.





This is not the only way scammers are trying to cheat DStv customers out of their money, as there are a variety of other scams which use the silly season to prey on the customers, who would normally be more vigilant when they are not on holiday.





Another type of scam to get personal details is for the scammers to inform DStv customers by email that they have won a cash gift card or prize money from a MultiChoice competition, and asks the recipient to provide their personal details to claim the prize.





Other DStv customers have received an SMS claiming to be from MultiChoice which demands payment for a DStv Explora account. The SMS threatens action if payment is not made immediately and includes banking details.





“This SMS is not from DStv. Please do not make payment into any bank account or through any link supplied,” Multichoice warned.