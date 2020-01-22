The group, which is the world’s biggest mining company by value, reported an 11percent decline in output at New South Wales Energy Coal to 7million tons as a result of the change in product strategy to focus on higher-quality products.
“Smoke from regional bushfires and dust have reduced air quality at our operations, which has impacted on December 2019 production,” the group said.
“We are monitoring the situation and if air quality continues to deteriorate then operations could be constrained further in the second half of the (financial) year,” BHP added.
The group left 2020 production guidance for New South Wales Energy Coal unchanged at between 15 and 17million tons.