JOHANNESBURG – BIC, a world leader in Stationery, Lighters, and Shavers, announced the appointment of Marc D’Oliveira as General Manager to lead its operations for South East Central Africa.
Based out of Johannesburg, D’Oliveira will be leading BIC’s proximity strategy in the region, which encompasses 22 markets, as the company strives to strengthen its presence and accelerate its development across South East Central Africa (SECA).
D’Oliveira is a BIC veteran having been with the company for more than 11years. He joined the BIC Finance team in 2008 to lead the transition of the management of five distributors from BIC’s headquarters in France to South Africa.
He was then named Director, Finance Middle East and Africa where he led the finance team across the region. In his last assignment, D’Oliveira played an instrumental role in the successful expansion of BIC in Africa leading the business’s latest acquisition and subsidiary establishment in Kenya and Nigeria.
Commenting on the new appointment, Peter Van den Broeck, General Manager, Middle East and Africa said: “The Middle East and Africa are key developing markets for BIC as they have the world’s youngest population, growing economies, rise in urbanization, and an increase in purchasing power.