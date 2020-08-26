Bid Corporation share price rises by more than 7%

DURBAN - Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) share price rose more than 7 percent on the JSE in the morning after the international foodservice business said it has seen market improvements from June despite reporting a decline in earnings for the year to end June, impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak across all its geographies. Its headline earnings per share (Heps) from continuing operations, post the introduction of IFRS 16 leases, declined by 48.6 percent to 741.3 cents a share, down from last year’s 1 443.6c and on a like-for-like basis excluding the impacts of IFRS 16, Heps decreased by 50 percent. However, the group said market improvements have started becoming evident from June and overall activity levels have now returned to 85 percent to 90 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels. Bidcorp chief executive Bernard Berson said their current focus is to anticipate the likely “new normal” that will exist post the short-term effects of the covid-19 crisis and to scale their activities accordingly. “Overall activity levels have returned to 85 percent to 90 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels with several businesses now achieving growth higher than the comparative period a year ago. There are, however, a few markets which are still lagging, those being the UK and some in emerging markets,” Berson said.

Bidcorp share price climbed to R270.82 a share, up from Tuesday’s closing price of R249.68.

In the results, revenue from continuing operations declined by 6.3 percent to R121.1 billion and trading profit fell by 37.6 percent to R4.2bn while basic earnings per share (Eps) from continuing operations decreased by 68.1 percent to 463.5c.

Bidcorp did not declare a final dividend during the year.

The group saw the full impact of the Covid-19 economic crisis becoming evident from late March onwards. It said group sales for the last quarter of the financial year declined by 27.6 percent compared to a year earlier.

“In the week to end April 5, sales reached a low of 37 percent compared to the same week last year and recovered to 71 percent in the last week to end June compared to last year. This improving trend has continued to date and is currently at approximately 90 percent,” the group said.

Berson added that the performance across their business up until February remained pleasing and in line with expectations, however, with the onset of Covid-19 in each operating geography, demand in the discretionary spend sectors, particularly across hotels, restaurants, pubs, leisure and travel-related segments initially plummeted as lockdowns and restrictions were implemented, but towards the beginning of June started improving, from a very low base.

Looking ahead, the group said its businesses are preparing to ride out the next phase of the economic recovery, mindful that activity levels will fluctuate as further waves of the Covid-19 pandemic arise.

“We believe that there will not be any major long-term fundamental shift in consumer behaviour away from eating-out-of-home and early anecdotal evidence supports this. No significant acquisition opportunities in the foodservice space have yet become evident and we believe it is premature to be exploring these in the current environment,” Berson said.

