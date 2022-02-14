Bid to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum gets the go-ahead from its board

The take-over battle for Royal Bafokeng Patinum (RBPlat) gathered momentum on Friday, after the board’s approval of Impala Platinum Holdings’s bid. RRBPlat’s independent board on Friday advised their shareholders to accept a mandatory more than R40 billion offer from Impala, after Impala announced in December that it had already acquired 35.2 percent of RBPlat.

But a Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) probe and other negotiations following a R17bn bid by Northam Platinum Holdings to acquire just over a third of RBPlat, might still see RBPlat shareholders need to decide between two mandatory offers. Implat’s announced in November that it wished to acquire all of RBPlat’s shares. Its mandatory offer is pitched at 0.22 Implats shares for every RBPlat share held. RBPlat on Friday issued an offeree response circular in which RBPlat’s independent expert, PSG Capital, expressed the opinion that Implat’s offer was fair.

Meanwhile, the investigation by the TRP and the engagements between the TRP, Northam Platinum and the independent board are still ongoing. When a company acquires 35 percent or more of a listed company’s shares, a mandatory offer is triggered in terms of listing regulations. Northam said in December it had acquired 34.9 percent of RBPLat’s shares, and that a further announcement would be made once regulatory approvals had been gained. Northam did not, however, believe a mandatory offer was triggered.

But RBPlat made representations to the TRP to see if Northam had not triggered a mandatory offer (there was an additional indirect shareholding in RBPLat contained in an option). Northam’s share price gained 3.7 percent on Friday afternoon to R209.73, while Impala’s share price was up 0.76 percent to R234.71. RBPlat’s share price was 0.35 percent higher at R159.26. Responses to Impala’s offer becomes unconditional in May, 2022 and the record date to determine acceptances is June 17, 2022.