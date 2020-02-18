JOHANNESBURG - JSE-listed Bid Corporation (Bidcorp) share price slid by more than 4percent yesterday after the food service group said it expected to report muted growth in earnings for the six months to end December.
The muted growth in earnings reflected the challenging trading environment in many of its operational geographies, it said. Bidcorp was unbundled from Bidvest Group and listed separately in 2016 and has operations in more than 40 countries across the globe.
Bidcorp expected its headline earnings per share (Heps) from continuing operations to increase by between 3 and 5percent, to be between 721.2cents a share and 735.2c, up from 700.2c compared to last year.