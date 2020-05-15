bidorbuy launches app on Huawei HMS platform to reach more consumers

DURBAN - Bidorbuy has partnered with Huawei to migrate the bidorbuy app to the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform. With this move, bidorbuy now has its app in Huawei’s official app store, AppGallery, and on Huawei Mobile Services, which ensures that users across multiple mobile platforms and devices can now use the app from anywhere in the country. "If you don’t have an app on the HMS store, AppGallery, then you’re cutting out a huge segment of the market," said Craig Lubbe, Cheif Executive of bidorbuy. He added, "Huawei devices are affordable and competitive and are used by a significant percentage of the South African population. We realised early on that having an app in their store provided an excellent opportunity for us to connect with our users, and to ensure that we build our visibility in the market". The bidorbuy app offers consumers a quick and easy way of doing their online shopping, and it affords entrepreneurs an opportunity to further refine their offerings and attract new customers.

"Our users consist of both buyers and sellers and this means we are always looking at new ways of lowering the barrier to entry so they can connect with one another on our vibrant platform. This is particularly relevant right now, when we know that our retail customers are facing a complex economic future and need spaces where they can potentially grow their businesses," said Lubbe.

For bidorbuy, the migration of the app to HMS was a seamless process that took less than a week to complete. The numerous feature-sets available through HMS are not yet being used by bidorbuy, but the company is continually enhancing the app and its capabilities.

"To celebrate the successful arrival of the app on the HMS platform, we ran a download and spend promotion. We’ll also be running future promotions on the HMS store going forward," said Anne-Marie Green, Marketing Manager at Bidorbuy.

Huawei adds that the bidorbuy campaign was well received by Huawei users, who were keen to try out the latest top app which has become available on the Huawei Mobile Services platform and in Huawei’s official app store, AppGallery, which boasts a plethora of the most well-loved apps.

Earlier this year, bidorbuy revealed its refreshed brand after the redesign of its website. The rebranding was the first time in two decades that one of the original South African ecommerce sites has made changes to its iconic brand.

The switch to the fully-responsive website gave us an excellent opportunity to infuse the well-known and well-loved brand with new vigour and energy.

The key elements of the original bidorbuy brand have been retained, but have been refreshed to update the bidorbuy story. The new-look site introduces full-functionality on both mobile devices or desktop computers, making it a more inclusive online shopping experience.

