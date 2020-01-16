bidorbuy rebrands after launch of redesigned site









Hot on the heels of the launch of its redesigned site, South African online marketplace bidorbuy.co.za has unveiled its refreshed brand. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Hot on the heels of the launch of its redesigned site, South African online marketplace bidorbuy.co.za has unveiled its refreshed brand. This is the first time in two decades that one of the original South African ecommerce sites has made changes to its iconic brand.



"The switch to the fully-responsive website gave us an excellent opportunity to infuse our well-known and well-loved brand with new vigour and energy," said bidorbuy Chief Executive Craig Lubbe. The key elements of the original bidorbuy brand have been retained, but have been refreshed to update the bidorbuy story. The new-look site introduces full-functionality on both mobile devices or desktop computers, making it a more inclusive online shopping experience. Lubbe emphasised, "Most people access bidorbuy from their phones, or switch between phones and computers, so it is important to give them a consistent experience". Lubbe stressed that the rebranding went much deeper than simple cosmetic changes.

"This is the fulfillment of our wish to better communicate our unique value proposition and brand promise. The responsive site is immediately recognisable as bidorbuy, but the cleaner, less cluttered look really talks to how friendly and approachable we are," said Lubbe.

Anne-Marie Green, bidorbuy Marketing Manager, said, "The new brand gives people a better feel for what we do, and what we stand for. As well as being a great online auction site, bidorbuy lists new, premium products such as the latest smartphones and TVs on a buy-now basis. Our new branding highlights the many choices we offer to buyers".

Over the last 20 years, bidorbuy has regularly upgraded the functionality, speed and versatility of its site, while holding true to its promise to provide a welcoming online destination that enables sellers and buyers to trade directly at fixed prices or by using the online auction format.

Sellers on bidorbuy can increase their profitability, reach and sales thanks to marketing support and the ability to optimise prices. Buyers benefit from great deals on a vast selection of new and second-hand products, from collectibles to cutting-edge gadgets.

Green said, "Our buyers can choose whether to bid, buy, or make an offer to the seller. They can also select how to pay for their purchases and how they want them delivered. Our site is about more than simply buying and selling products: it helps people to connect and grow through shared experiences".

The new bidorbuy branding expresses this sense of community. The company sees the adoption of a consistent, focused look and feel as a further opportunity to innovate and to meaningfully connect with users. Following this update, the company will focus on improving the selling experience for its merchants, working towards end-to-end shipping integration and standardising payments across the platform.

"We always look on the bright side of life – we’re positive, optimistic and excited about the future, and the new bidorbuy brand really shows this," concluded Lubbe.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE