Bidvest due to report strong interim results for the six months to December 31

Bidvest achieved strong financial performance for the six months to December 31, 2021, and expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be between 35 percent and 40 percent higher compared to the prior year, translating into a range of between 802 cents and 832 cents.

The share price shot up 6.06 percent to R210.29 Friday morning upon the release of a trading statement, which showed that the HEPS forecast from continuing operations, excluding the disposed Bidvest Car Rental business, is expected to be between 32 percent and 37 percent higher compared to the prior year, translating into a range of between 794 cents and 824 cents.