DURBAN - THE BIDVEST group has said that it had entered into an agreement to buy Eqstra Fleet Management and Logistics (Eqstra) from enX for a reported R3.1 billion.

The group said the 100 percent purchase of Eqstra would include an equity value of R1.3bn. It said the acquisition remained subject to approval from enX shareholders, the Prudential Authority and the Competition Commission.





Bidvest said it planned to have the transaction concluded before the end of the year. It said the purchase was in line with its stated strategic intent to focus Bidvest Bank on its fleet management niche. “Bidvest is uniquely positioned to offer a cradle-to-grave fleet solution through Bidvest Bank and the automotive division,” Bidvest said.



