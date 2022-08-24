Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Bidvest expects double digit rise in headline earnings per share

22/09/2011 A BivestVest bank in Sandton JHB. (544)Photo: Leon Nicholas

The Bidvest Group, a South African services, trading, and distribution company, yesterday said it expected to grow headline earnings per share (Heps) by between 18-22 percent in its 2022 financial year compared to the prior year’s 1 198.4 cents.

This was expected to translate to between 1 414-1 462 cents.per share from continuing operations, which excludes the disposed Bidvest Car Rental - earnings per share from continuing operations expected to increase between 1 420-1 467 cents.

Normalised Heps from continuing operations is expected to be 22- 26 percent higher, translating into normalised Heps of between 1 576-1 628 cents. The group expects its results to June 30, 2022 to be released on September 5.

