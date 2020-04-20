Bidvest instructs staff to take leave, paid or unpaid

JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest, one of South Africa’s leading services, trading and distribution groups with a market capitalisation of R50 billion - has instructed staff to take paid or unpaid leave from the end of this month due to the coronavirus lockdown. The move came hot on the heels of an almost similar decision by mining giant Impala Platinum (Implats) to pay only the salaries of staff who would resume duty as part of the 50% capacity announced by the government’s Covid-19 Command Council this week. Like Bidvest, Implats told the rest to take unpaid leave. Bidvest and Implats decision fly in the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appeal to companies to not retrench or force workers to take unpaid leave, but instead, utilise the Solidarity Funds and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to mitigate the impact. In a memo sent to staff this week, one of the group’s subsidiaries, Interbrand, ordered staff to take paid leave in the event they had positive leave days or unpaid leave if they had none.

It added that “This decision has been taken by Bidvest and will be applied uniformly across the Bidvest group of companies”.

According to the Bidvest website, the JSE-listed group generates R7.1bn in cash and employs 123 841 people. It has interests in services, freight, branded products, automotive, financial services, commercial products and properties.

In the memo, dated April 14, Interbrand managing director Terrence Kirkel told staff the company would not pay salaries from this month.

“As such, you will continue to be paid your full salary, in the normal course for the number of days for which you have a positive annual leave balance. Should your annual leave not be sufficient to cover the full period of the national shutdown, you will be required to take unpaid leave,” said Kirkel in the letter.

He said that should the lockdown be lifted on April 30, and workers go back to work on May 1, they would be paid a full month’s salary “if you have 20 days leave owing to you as at your payslip on March 31, 2020”.

Kirkel added that the company was in the process of applying for the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) “on your behalf”.

He acknowledged that the “situation is both devastating and unfortunate” for all. However, some staff were inconsolable.

“How are we going to pay the bills and buy basic foodstuffs? I have been a contractor at Interbrand for many years already. The company is not employing me full-time. Now they are telling us to take unpaid leave,” said one of the employees who spoke to Sunday Independent on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

Bidvest interacted with Sunday Independent through Julian Gwillim of the public relations company, Aprio Strategic Communications.

However, the group did not respond to specific questions including why it ignored Ramaphosa’s recommendations and failed to utilise the Solidarity Funds and UIF.

“Bidvest and its employees are reviewing arrangements on an ongoing basis, and wherever possible, will minimise the impact on employees. Bidvest has committed not to retrench any employees during the national lockdown. Bidvest is also working on an additional option to assist employees,” it said.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Bidvest undermined lockdown regulations and should be blacklisted from doing business with government.

He said employers cannot force their employees to apply for annual leave during this lockdown.

“There needs to be an agreement. Ideally, employers will provide a paid special leave as workers did not ask to be sent home. If workers agree, then they can go on other forms of paid leave; for example, annual or can be credited paid leave in advance if they do not have sufficient leave accumulated,” he explained.

“If an employer cannot afford to pay their worker their full or partial salary, then the employer is required by ministerial directive under the disaster regulations to apply to the UIF for Covid-19 relief for the employees to supplement their salaries. This money must be paid to the workers.”

In his April 9 speech, Ramaphosa again urged companies not to retrench workers or force them to take unpaid leave.

“I would like to applaud all those employers who have continued to pay their workers during this difficult time, as well as those employers who are working with unions and the government to assist employees to access these benefits (UIF). I would like to call on all businesses to continue to pay their suppliers, to the extent that they can, to ensure that those suppliers can also continue to operate and pay their staff and suppliers. In this respect, I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments, as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,” Ramaphosa said.

Some companies, however, seem to have ignored Ramaphosa’s message.

Implats also told its employees this week it would pay the salaries of half of its 40 000 workforce authorised by the government to resume work. The rest would be required to take unpaid leave, the company added.

A message sent to employees by Implats stated the mining giant won't pay salaries beyond the initial 21-day lockdown which ended on April 16 because of cash flow problems.

“As such, employees not required to be at work will be placed on unpaid leave with their claims from the UIF for this period. We will continue to fund housing/living out allowances, medical and the risk portion of the retirement fund for both employer and employees contributions,” the SMS from Impala to workers reads.

This did not go down well with some employees.

“We want to know what criteria they are going to use to select people to come to work. I have outstanding leave days, which by law, are payable but the company says that they won't be able to pay if I don't go to work,” said a rock driller who didn't want to be named for fear of victimisation.

Impala’s Johan Theron confirmed the company would only pay salaries of half of the staff.

“As much as it pains us not to be able to continue paying everyone their salaries, we need to also consider the longer-term challenges brought by Covid-19 and how best we can preserve jobs over this period,” Theron said.

The Association of Mineworkers Construction Union has threatened legal action against Implats.

“The state president encouraged employers to continue paying their employees. The government also put in place a variety of measures to assist employers who have financial difficulties,” president Joseph Mathunjwa said.

Tony Healy, a labour expert at labour consultancy Tony Healy & Associates, said employers can choose to pay their staff as much, or as little, as their ability and willingness enables them to pay. A proportion of any shortfall in salary payments, related to the impact of Covid-19, can be claimed from UIF.

“They can ask staff to take leave, but not force them to do so. In fact, some employers may even decline requests for annual leave in the current circumstances, as they don’t have the cash flow to pay it.

“Perhaps the most important is that employers should apply for the Ters and UIF benefits for any employee whose salary has been reduced, fully or partially, during the lockdown,” Healy said.

