JOHANNESBURG - Trading, distribution and services group Bidvest said on Monday its trading profit for the year ended June 30 rose 3.5 percent to R6.7 billion despite flat revenue.
Headline earnings per share were up 9.8 percent to 1,352.1 cents and the company said exceptional cost and capital discipline as well as improved margins were highlights against a volatile trading backdrop.
"There has been a strong focus on our clients, on solutions, innovation, wholesaling the right product at the appropriate price point as well as bolt-on acquisitions in the services and office & print divisions, which has culminated in acceptable growth," CEO Lindsay Ralphs said.
The group declared a final cash dividend of 318 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 600 cents, up 7.9 percent from last year.