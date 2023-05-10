Big SA banks not following affirmative action laws, the Department of Labour says

Three of South Africa’s big banks have been accused of being non-compliant with affirmative action laws at an executive level. This was according to the Department of Labour’s chief director of statutory and advocacy services, Fikisawa Mncanca-Bede.

The banks involved are Standard Bank, FNB and Absa. The banks, according to the department, were found non-compliant in hiring workers from designated groups, which refers to black people, women, and people with disabilities. Mncanca-Bede said, “We are going to appoint African females at top management. They have not done that, even though there were opportunities. They decided to give those opportunities to those groups that were already over-represented.”

Mncanca-Bede further stated that the banks had approached the department to hold round table discussions to come to a resolution. The Cape Times reported that Standard Bank said it had many constructive engagements with the department, and these are ongoing. “We can confirm that we have not agreed or reached any settlement on any matters relating to non-compliance. Standard Bank has a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 Rating, as measured against the amended Financial Sector Code (FSC) in South Africa.