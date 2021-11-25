Black Friday fakery: These are the most in-demand counterfeit fashion, tech and beauty Brands

With scores of shoppers on the hunt for the best bargains this Black Friday, a new consumer study, conducted by Uswitch, has analysed Google search data to reveal which fake designer brands are most in demand. The research shows counterfeit Rolex, Yeezy and Louis Vuitton are the top three most searched for designer fashion labels. Fake Beats takes the top spot for the most wanted tech brand, and in the world of beauty, Olaplex is the most in-demand brand that people want fake versions of the most.

Most Searched For Fake Designer Fashion Brands Luxury Swiss watch manufacturer, Rolex is known for being one of the most luxury watch labels in the world; a watch can set you back by a minimum of £4,000, which is potentially why 228,000 searches are made for ‘fake Rolex each year - more than any other designer fashion brand. Second on the list is Yeezy - founded in 2015 by rapper Kanye West - which sees 180,000 searches a year for fake versions of its signature trainers. Following Yeezy is Louis Vuitton, famed for its brown monogram printed bags, which is searched for 156,000 times each year.

Crocs are the fourth most in-demand designer knock-off, which sees 81,600 annual searches for fake versions of the instantly recognisable shoe. Rounding off the top five in fifth place is Gucci, which sees 80,400 searches for counterfeit items every year. Top 10 Most In-Demand Fake Designer Fashion Brands Supplied Popular Fake Designer Bags

Designer handbags make great Christmas presents, so the research also looked into the demand for inauthentic versions of popular bag designers. This revealed that look-alike Louis Vuitton bags are the most desired, with 31,200 searches made, followed by Gucci bags which are searched for 15,600 times each year, and fake YSL bags are third on the list. Other popular brands to feature in the top 10 most searched for list are fake Prada and Chanel bags in fifth, Michael Kors in seventh, and Hermes in eighth with 5,400 annual searches. Top 10 Most Searched For Fake Designer Bags

Supplied Most In-Demand Fake Tech Black Friday is when many people try to get the latest tech releases at a discounted price, so Uswitch also looked into the number of searches for the most sought after counterfeit tech brands. Beats by Dr Dre - considered to produce the ‘best headphones on the market’ - is the most searched for tech brand with 8,400 annual searches for ‘fake beats’.

Xbox is joint third on the list, with a total of 6,000 searches for a cheaper, unverified version of the iconic games console. Also with 6,000 annual searches for fake versions of its products is Apple. Xbox’s rival, Playstation is sixth on the list, receiving 3,600 searches for a knock-off version. Top 10 Most Searched For Fake Tech Brands Supplied When it comes to the most in-demand tech products, ‘fake iPhone is searched for almost 2,000 times a year, which is the highest of all tech products in the study. Ring’s doorbell is second on the list and Dyson’s innovative airwrap is third.

The top 5 most searched for fake tech products: Supplied Most Searched For Fake Designer Fashion Brands Skincare and makeup gifts are also incredibly popular come Christmas time, so the research delved into the most sought after knock-off brands from popular cosmetics to high-end perfumes.