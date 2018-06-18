







The #BlockSundayTimes tag has been used significantly in the last couple of days to proliferate this message.





Unfollowed them a long time ago. Not sure what they did but hey when black twitter speaks we listen #BlockSundayTimes pic.twitter.com/T06TydsBUp — Namudi Makola (@NamudiMakola) June 17, 2018





W HY?





Why so much vitriol and anger at the Sunday Times seems to be the main question.





One Twitter user ( @CamModisane) wrote: The Sunday Times is being blocked because every week they refer to black people as the “Mampara of the week”. Hence Black Twitter is angry





The user is referring to Sunday Times calling Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane a "Mampara of the week", because of her findings against the Helen Zille tweet. In March 2017, Zille tweeted that, "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport, infrastructure, piped water etc."





Makwebane said that Zille was trying to incite violence when she tweeted about colonialism.





OTHER ISSUES





The Sunday Times has also been accused of a number of issues related to false news articles.





Twitter users believe there is a clear intention by the publication to influence the public on a political narrative or agenda that is not true or real.