CAPE TOWN – With Black Friday literally just hours away Loot.co.za carried out a snap survey to give both retailers and consumers some insight on what is arguably the world’s biggest one-day shopping spree. The survey found that more than 90 percent of Loot shoppers said they usually shop on Black Friday, but 86 percent said they would definitely be shopping this Black Friday.

Meanwhile, 11 percent of shoppers who took part in the survey said they were not sure while 2 percent said they would sit this one out.

Electronic products came out as the most popular product set with demand at more than 57 percent, while beauty products were the least popular with demand at about 24 percent.

Key take-outs from the Black Friday snap survey:

93.3% respondents said that they usually shop on Black Friday

86% said that they will be shopping this coming Black Friday (11% unsure,2% won’t be shopping)

Main reasons for shopping:



67% : Great Deals/Offers

60% : Buying something for themselves which they previously couldn’t afford but always wanted

36% : Buying Gifs

28% Buying items for the Home

62.7% said that they prefer to shop online, 6% instore and 29% said that they prefer shopping online+instore

93% said that they plan to shop at Loot this Black Friday

Amount that they will be comfortable spending on Black Friday:



31% :R500-R100

27%: R1000-R2000

20%: R2000-R5000

In 2017 Loot saw televisions, notebooks, and cellular delivering the most revenue. Hadfield said he expected them to be key drivers this year although our other categories would also make a significant contribution to Black Friday sales.

Loot.co.za chief executive Gary Hadfield told Business Report that the eCommerce platform would be offering thousands of deals with up to 65 percent off during its Black Friday 2018 sale.

Last year Loot.co.za was in the top 10 most trafficked shopping sites in South Africa in November and December 2017 (both local and global players) which included classifieds, online retailers and price comparison, according to data from similarweb.com.

