CAPE TOWN – The Foschini group (TGF) said in a statement that Woven ribbed towels, coffee machines and Kaizer Chiefs football jerseys were hot ticket online items for the Black Friday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday, now the biggest sales spree for retailers in South Africa, saw TFG’s brands and its new online marketplace, myTFGworld, shifting into high gear, as thousands of shoppers flocked to stores and online to take advantage of the deals.

“The Black Friday period was a great success, with over 50% increase in sales online, compared to the same period in 2017,” said TFG CIO Brent Curry.

Just some of the online top sellers from across TFG sites include:

• Nike’s Kaizer Chiefs jersey sold by Totalsports

• Woven ribbed towels from @home, which have topped TFG’s hot list for four years running

• Woven Floral peasant top from the body-positivity favourite, Donna

• the Nespresso Lattissima touch glam coffee machine from @home

• Adidas Gazelle and Adidas Superstars sold by Totalsports

• Skinny leg Chinos from men’s fashion leaders, Markham

• Sportscene’s homegrown local brand, Redbat, especially their men's Straight Leg Jeans and

• And who could resist the Foschini For Beauty Matte Lipstick



