DURBAN – Black Friday has developed a reputation for frantic shopping frenzies and incredible deals. This year, in addition to offering incredible deals of up to 50 percent off, Woolworths has decided to do Black Friday with a difference.

While encouraging people to give while they save, Woolies is giving South Africans a way to help solve hunger in SA by providing 2.5 million meals to those that need it most this Christmas.

In this, their first year of participating in Black Friday, Woolworths is the first big retailer in South Africa to activate a charitable give back on all their transactions and selected products.

To participate in Woolworths Give Back Friday, customers will need to simply swipe their linked Woolworths or MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet card on any Give Back Friday transactions and the retailer will donate a percentage to their food security initiative through FoodForward SA.

If customers spend and swipe on Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November, Woolworths will give back double.

With up to 50 percent off selected Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolies opted for a week of promotions as opposed to only one day, starting on Monday November 19 and ending on “Cyber Monday” November 26.

Woolworths is also offering free delivery for online purchases of R475 and above.

Black Friday starts on November 23 with in-store experiences across Woolworths stores across the country.

Customers will be treated with Woolies special Black Friday experiences such as a complementary Black Friday themed juice shot and sweet treats. Customers will also be spoilt in the Woolworths beauty hall with mini makeovers and consultations.

