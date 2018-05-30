CAPE TOWN - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said yesterday that it had lifted the suspension of Eskom, which reinstates the electricity utility’s full membership of the organisation.

Eskom was suspended in September last year in the wake of serious allegations of state capture and corruption.

“BLSA has decided it is now appropriate to lift Eskom’s suspension. This decision has been communicated to Eskom’s leadership,” said BLSA chief executive Bonang Mohale.

The decision to lift Eskom’s suspension – taken by the BLSA board – was in recognition of the progress made by Eskom’s new board since its appointment, it said in a statement.

– BUSINESS REPORT