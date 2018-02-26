Blue Label Telecoms joint chief executives Brett and Mark Levy. The group released its annual report yesterday. Photo: Karen Sandison

JOHANNESBURG - Mobile technology group Blue Label Telecoms is pinning its hopes on the demand for low-cost smartphones and tablets to enhance revenue and profitability.

The group said yesterday it would expand its distribution footprint and product offering into the informal market. It said revenue increased to R13.5billion for the interim period to November 30.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 9percent to R778million.

Earnings a share surged 110percent to 166.68cents, and headline earnings a share increased 108percent to 168.42c.

The JSE-listed group - a primary distributor for Cell C products - also announced R3.1bn in cash generated from operating activities.

It said it managed to obtain R928m from Cell C’s share of profits, and another R36m in share of profits in 3G Mobile, one of Africa’s leading suppliers and distributors of mobile phones and tablets.

Big data, the company said, “creates the opportunity to up-sell and cross-sell the various bouquets of products and services that Blue Label has to offer through its distribution channels, by intelligently understanding consumer behaviour”.

- BUSINESS REPORT