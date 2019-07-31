Cape Town-based technology start-up Mobii Systems is getting a major leg-up after Blue Label Ventures bought a 26percent stake in the business. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town-based technology start-up Mobii Systems is getting a major leg-up after Blue Label Ventures, the venture capital and private equity arm of JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms, bought a 26percent stake in the business founded by brothers Roderick and Brendan Barret to make sports-analysis a true science and take the emotion out of decisions. The undisclosed investment will enable Mobii to capitalise on opportunities for expansion into new markets as high-performance sporting technology is a global multibillion-dollar industry that is still fragmented and under-served.

Mobii built the timing platform on which Blue Label Telecom’s popular timed fitness events company MyRun operates.

“Mobii’s latest timing technology is now operational in France, Switzerland, Australia and the United Kingdom, to name a few countries, but we still have a path to travel before we can call ourselves a truly global company,” said Roderick Barrett.

Mobii’s developers built the backbone for rugby match analysis on the Stratus platform, which gives teams, managers, coaches, medical personnel and referees the data, tools and insights to plan their strategy and perform at their best.

