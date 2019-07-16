BLUE LABEL telecoms head offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Its shares were battered on the JSE yesterday, losing almost 10 percent. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission is investigating Blue Label Telecoms for prepaid airtime arrangements that are allegedly disempowering to blackowned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

The commission’s spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, yesterday confirmed the antitrust body was investigating a complaint against Blue Label, saying it was difficult to comment, because they were still gathering facts.





“The nature of the complaint is about the agreement that the mobile network operators have with Blue Label as a distributor of airtime. Apparently, small operators are struggling to enter this market,” said Ngwema.





“We have not concluded the matter; therefore there are no findings yet.” But a copy of the complaint seen by Business Report has blamed Blue Label for dominance and monopolistic practices, citing that mobile network and retailer volume deals with Blue Label disempowered black-owned SMMEs, lacked accountability and excluded black-owned entities from owning wealth-generating segments of the airtime value chain. “One hundred percent of b lackowned enterprises struggle to access point of sale related to technological infrastructure,” said the document.





Blue Label has signed with mobile operators Vodacom, MTN and companies including Steinhoff and Pick n Pay at the expense of black SMMEs. Historical arrangements have allowed Blue Label to sell prepaid airtime at below normal prices from operators directly, said the document.



