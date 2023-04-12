Blyvoor Gold expanding operations and seeking local procurement partners

Blyvoor Gold has invested more than $100 million (about R1.8 billion) in refurbishing and upgrading the mine after it stood idle during the previous ownership, the company said in a statement yesterday.
Blyvoor Gold operates the Blyvoor mine, once one of the largest gold mines in the world.
Managing director Richard Floyd said their supplier development programme was paying big dividends for the mine and surrounding community.
“We are expanding underground operations and our processing plant, improving employee accommodation for our growing workforce, and have invested in enhancing safety measures. In addition, we continue to seek reliable local suppliers, especially smaller, owner-run businesses that can provide services and materials to the mine,” said Floyd.
Blyvoor Gold’s supplier spend reached R680 million last year and was expected to grow as the mine’s operations scale up, he said.
“We expect a 20% increase in total spend this year as we continue the expansion and upgrading of our underground and above-ground operations,” he said.
Blyvoor’s management, with the local economic development forum, had committed to refurbishing the sewerage plant infrastructure of the community, repairing stormwater infrastructure, cleaning waste in Blyvooruitzicht village and surrounds and refurbishing the local orphanage and schools through donations and repairs.
