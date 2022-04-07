BMF awards Dr Reuel Khoza Life Time Achievement Award

THE BLACK Management Forum Western Cape has awarded Dr Reuel Khoza the Life Time Achievement Award, it said.
Khoza is the president of the Institute of Directors South Africa and a distinguished leader and change agent at the forefront of transformation in the South African political economy.
Khoza is chairman of Dzana Investments , the Public Investment Corporation and Assupol Insurance Group, among others. He has chaired the boards of such corporations as Eskom Holdings, Nedbank Group, Globeleq, GlaxoSmithKline South Africa and served as a director of JSE, IBM South Africa, Liberty Life Group, Standard Bank Group, Nampak and Old Mutual.
He has been involved in the formulation of the King Codes on Corporate Governance in King II, King III and King IV, serving as Mervyn King’s deputy in the last two instances.
This comes as the forum celebrated its Black Excellence Awards recently.
In other awards, Nokuzola Malgas, the principal at Manyano High School was the first recipient of the newly introduced awarded social Impact Award, while Annette Skaap, the chief executive of the Spade Hotel, was awarded the SME/Entrepreneur award. The spade hotel is Khayelitsha’s first four-star hotel.
Mergence Investment Manager received the company of the year Award; Derrick Dondashe was awarded the Young professionals Award; Nana Phiri clinched the Manager of the Year Award; and Masimo Magerman was awarded the Business Personality of the Year Award.
Loyiso Ngqwemla, the chief executive of the BMF, said, “Our sincerest congratulations go to all the 2022 BEA winners and to the BMF members for their hard work and contribution to making the event a success as a return to a new norm in our workplaces and businesses."
BUSINESS REPORT