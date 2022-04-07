BMF awards Dr Reuel Khoza Life Time Achievement Award

Khoza is the president of the Institute of Directors South Africa and a distinguished leader and change agent at the forefront of transformation in the South African political economy.

THE BLACK Management Forum Western Cape has awarded Dr Reuel Khoza the Life Time Achievement Award, it said.

Khoza is chairman of Dzana Investments , the Public Investment Corporation and Assupol Insurance Group, among others. He has chaired the boards of such corporations as Eskom Holdings, Nedbank Group, Globeleq, GlaxoSmithKline South Africa and served as a director of JSE, IBM South Africa, Liberty Life Group, Standard Bank Group, Nampak and Old Mutual.

He has been involved in the formulation of the King Codes on Corporate Governance in King II, King III and King IV, serving as Mervyn King’s deputy in the last two instances.

This comes as the forum celebrated its Black Excellence Awards recently.