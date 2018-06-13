



Deliveries of BMW and Minis in China fell 10percent in May compared to a year ago, BMW AG said yesterday.





This compares to sales gains at rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi. BMW also said low availability of the popular X3 SUV dragged on its result for the month, which burdened global sales to decline 2.1 percent. “The upcoming changes in import tariffs in China have led to some short-term uncertainty about general pricing,” BMW said in the statement.





- BLOOMBERG

INTERNATIONAL - BMW sales in China, the carmaker’s biggest national market, dropped for the first time in over two years in May after buyers delayed purchases, hoping for better deals following a cut in import duties.