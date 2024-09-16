BMW workers go on strike in Rosslyn

Nicola Mawson About 300 workers at BMW’s Rosslyn plant north of Pretoria have gone on strike over what they claim are “mass dismissals”.

A worker at the car manufacturer’s facility said, on condition of anonymity, that staff were disgruntled over the dismissals. He would not provide further information. Several National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, the union representing the workers who have downed tools, were not immediately available for comment. BMW Group South Africa has, however, refuted the claims of workforce reductions, saying that these rumours, to cut a shift are untrue.

The plant produces the iconic next-generation BMW X3. The strike, the car manufacturer said in a holding statement, is due to “an ongoing fraud investigation within the BMW Employees Medical Aid Scheme (BEMAS)”. It said it would not tolerate “any acts of bribery, fraud or corruption by its employees. All internal policies and procedures are being followed, and the necessary disciplinary action will be taken for any employee found in transgression of our Disciplinary Code”.

The company, which has produced more than 1.7 million vehicles at its Rosslyn plant over more than half a century, said if there are any terminations as a result of the investigation, “we will recruit and upskill new associates, ensuring business continuity”. It added that BEMAS’ integrity is vital to its value proposition as an employer. “Its core function is to guarantee that our employees and their families have access to the best possible healthcare.” BMW said it is co-operating with law enforcement in their investigation to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.