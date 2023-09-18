Bob van Dijk leaves Naspers and Prosus

Naspers and Prosus said Monday Bob van Dijk would step down as CEO and board member of the internet technology groups after 10 years of leadership. Ervin Tu, presently the group chief investment officer, was appointed Interim CEO.

Van Dijk would assist with this transition and will remain as a consultant to the boards until September, 30, 2024. Naspers said in a statement, without indicating the reasons for his departure, that over his tenure, Bob had “contributed meaningfully to the success and future of the group.” “Bob has helped establish the group as a leading global consumer internet company, creating significant value for shareholders,” the group said in a statement.

“The boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his leadership over a full decade,” said Koos Bekker, chairman. “During this time substantial businesses were established in Classifieds, Food Delivery and Payments, while we also entered several new fields. We appreciate Bob’s contributions and wish him much success with his future career,” said Bekker. He said there would be a seamless transition with Tu assuming the role as Interim CEO.

“As the chief investment officer, he has made significant contributions to the strategic direction of the company and will provide continuity in the execution of the group’s key priorities,” said Bekker. That included bringing the company’s consolidated Ecommerce portfolio to profitability while maintaining growth, and leading capital allocation across the group. “Prosus is operating with momentum. I am honoured to assume the role and help shape the future of the Group. I couldn’t be more excited about the team around me and to get started,” said Tu.