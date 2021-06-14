Boipelo lands R3.2 billion contract to provide services at Arnot Coal Mine

Boipelo Mining Contractors is a broad-based black economic empowerment level 1 underground mining contractor to the local coal mining industry. Murray & Roberts Cementation would be the active partner with Amandla on the project.

MURRAY & Roberts (M&R) said Boipelo Mining Contractors, a joint venture between M&R (49 percent) and Amandla (51 percent), has been awarded a R3.2 billion contract to provide underground mining services at Arnot Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.

M&R said the group understood the global implications of climate change and was committed to reducing its carbon footprint and growing its service offerings in the cleaner energy sector.

“Considering the shortage of electricity in South Africa and Eskom’s dependence on its fleet of coal-fired power stations to generate electricity to meet base-load demand, the group has decided to limit its coal mining service offering to the South African mining sector,” M&R said in a statement on Friday.

M&R’s share price moved up 0.49 percent to R10.20 on Friday, with the price well up from R5.02 a year ago.