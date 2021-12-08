Bolt and Capitec partner to offer cashback rewards - Here are all the details on what you can save

Bolt and Capitec have partnered to offer the bank’s Live Better clients cashback when they order a ride through the Bolt App and when they order food through the Bolt Food App. Bolt passengers and food customers that use their Capitec card to pay for rides and food delivery on either platform get 5% in cashback, to a maximum of R100 per month, paid directly into their Live Better savings account on the 10th day of every month.

Bolt is the second Live Better cashback partner that makes saving possible for Capitec clients, joining the offering after Dis-Chem and Baby City where they get 2% in cashback. HOW DOES IT WORK Capitec clients don’t need to do anything to activate the Bolt cashback – card transactions processed through the secure Bolt platform will automatically trigger the payment of the cashback benefit on Live Better day, the 10th day of every month.

“Close to half of all the payment cards loaded onto Bolt’s South African platform are Capitec cards, which means that a significant number of passengers that use the platform will be able to benefit from this cashback offering,” says Gareth Taylor, SADC Regional Manager at Bolt. “We’re encouraging all clients to pay for their trips using their cards – not only do they get the cashback, but they and the drivers that transport them benefit from the security of cashless payments,” he says. Taylor adds that drivers that accept card payments are able to build up a better credit record, which in turn helps them gain access to financial products and services that they would not be able to use, if their micro-businesses are primarily cash-based.