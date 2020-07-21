Bolt launches new low-cost ride-hailing service in SA

DURBAN - Ride-hailing platform Bolt has launched a new low-cost category called Bolt Go in South Africa with fares approximately 20 percent less than regular Bolt rides. Bolt Go will significantly lower the barriers to entry into the South African ride-hailing industry by allowing owners and drivers of hatchback cars to access the Bolt platform and earn an income. "Smaller hatchback cars are less expensive to purchase, have lower maintenance costs, and are more fuel-efficient to operate than Bolt’s regular larger sedan cars. These lower operational costs also enable Bolt Go fares to be significantly more affordable," said says Gareth Taylor, country manager for Bolt in South Africa. The affordable service has been in the Eastern Cape cities of East London and Port Elizabeth and is now being rolled out to all 35 cities and towns across South Africa where Bolt is active. Bolt has indicated that the service will initially be introduced to secondary provincial cities and towns, and then in the large urban areas of Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban.

Time and kilometre-based rates vary between locations but will always be approximately 20 percent more affordable than Bolt’s standard sedan category.

"Bolt Go is perfect for people wanting to quickly, safely and affordably get to work, the shops or to family – all dependent on the Covid-19 regulations at any time,” says Taylor.

All trips in the Bolt Go category will include Bolt’s existing Trip Protection - a no-cost, value-added insurance product that covers all passengers and drivers across all car categories in the case of an accident or unexpected incident.

The Bolt Go category is open to standard hatchback cars in good condition with low mileage, that pass a 45-point safety inspection and that seat at least four passengers in addition to the driver.

The new category gives consumers even more choice in addition to the existing categories that Bolt offers.

Hatchback cars may only operate in the Bolt Go category. However, Bolt has enabled the drivers of its regular larger sedan cars, who may be experiencing a quiet period, to opt in and out on an ad-hoc basis to Bolt Go to boost their earnings and maximise their earning potential.

