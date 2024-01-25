Bolt partners with SmartOps Fleet to provide fuel advance to drivers

Bolt has partnered with SmartOps Fleet to announce a collaboration that promises to reshape the landscape of the ride-hailing industry. This collaboration aims to offer a range of benefits designed to empower and support drivers.

From instant access to advance money for fuel, to vehicle asset finance, medical insurance, and funeral cover, this alliance is set to revolutionise the way drivers operate in the competitive ride-hailing sector. A standout feature of this collaboration is the provision of instant access to a fuel advance facility. For drivers, this translates to a stress-free experience on the road, with the ability to keep their vehicles running smoothly.

By ensuring easy access to funds, drivers can accept more trips, increasing their earnings. Recognising that a driver's vehicle is their most crucial asset, the partnership offers drivers access to vehicle asset finance. This financial support enables drivers to upgrade their current vehicles or expand their fleet, saving up to 50% monthly compared to traditional rental models.

Driver safety and well-being take centre stage in this collaboration, with SmartOps Fleet and Bolt providing drivers access to medical insurance and funeral cover. This coverage ensures that drivers and their families are protected, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional ride-hailing services. The SmartOps Fleet and Bolt partnership goes beyond immediate financial benefits. The collaboration enables Bolt and SmartOps to create data-driven tailored solutions and strategies to enhance drivers' experiences on the Bolt platform.