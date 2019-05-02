Bonitas Medical Fund on Thursday announced the appointment of Lee Callakoppen as new principal officer. PHOTO: Supplied by Du Maurier Communications

JOHANNESBURG - Bonitas medical fund on Thursday announced the appointment of a new principal officer, Lee Callakoppen from 1 May. The principal officer influences the activities of a medical scheme, for instance in the way it purchases services and contracts with service providers.

Callakoppen, who has a Masters in human resources management, has been involved with Medscheme and the AfroCentric Group in various functions over the past decade.

He also spent time managing the Medscheme international operation and was appointed as head of Bonitas's business unit in June 2017. He succeeds Gerhard van Emmenis who was appointed principal officer in July 2017.

Callakoppen said he was in full support of a universal healthcare system, which aligns to Bonitas's mission to make quality healthcare more affordable and more accessible.

"I have a good team working alongside me and we hope to keep the fund sustainable and offer our members access to benefits and services of the highest standard," Callakopen said.

He said the team would look at finding opportunities to further grow Bonitas, including not only retaining existing membership base but attracting younger and healthier members to ensure the sustainability of the scheme.

"The scheme has strengthened its financial position considerably. I look forward to building on the solid foundation that has been laid," he said.

"The key focus areas will be to ensure the scheme maintains strong corporate governance, strong performance and controls and to build on the mandate of making quality healthcare accessible for all South Africans, within an ethical culture.

- African News Agency (ANA)