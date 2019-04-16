rand South Africa on Tuesday appointment Thulisile Manzini as acting chief executive with immediate effect (Pic supplied)

JOHANNESBURG - Brand South Africa on Tuesday appointed Thulisile Manzini as acting chief executive with immediate effect following the suspension of Dr. Kingsley Makhubela due to a number of charges currently being pursued through a disciplinary process. Makhubela was slapped with three new charges late last year and remained suspended on paid leave after he was cleared of all the other charges of sexual harassment for which he was suspended in April last year. He said that the charges were a "witch hunt" against him.

Prior to her appointment at BrandSA, Manzini was the deputy director-general for governance and administration at the telecommunications and postal services department, a position she has held since January 2016.

Khanyisile Kweyama, chairperson of BrandSA's board, said they believe that Manzini was the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period.

"She is a multifaceted executive leader with more than 20 years' experience in the public service having held various roles in the South African government," Kweyama said.

"Her experience in transforming organisations and implementing turnaround strategies has contributed positively to good corporate governance, operations and administration."

Manzini holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Zululand, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration obtained at the Wits Business School, a certificate in Management Services from Pretoria Technikon.

She said BrandSA's mandate to ensure that South Africa was positively positioned, domestically and internationally, would not change.

"Importantly, we want to get South Africans excited again about our nation brand. Increased levels of pride and patriotism amongst South Africans are of utmost importance," Manzini said.

"I am humbled to be a part of the vision, to be a nation brand that inspires its people and is admired globally."

- African News Agency (ANA)