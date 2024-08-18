Brandy heavyweight KWV dominates at the ‘Olympics’ of the spirits industry

KWV Brandy has achieved a milestone at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) - the 'Olympics' of the spirits industry. KWV represented South Africa on the world stage by claiming three double gold medals in the competitive brandy category.

Only six double gold medals for brandy were awarded to producers globally, and KWV was the only producer from South Africa to achieve this mark of excellence. This performance further cements KWV’s reputation as the world’s most awarded cognac and brandy brand, having garnered more than twice the number of awards compared to its closest local South African competitors. Furthermore, this accomplishment positions KWV as a strong contender for the title of best brandy and cognac producer, which will be announced on September 26. Should KWV win this title, it will be the sixth time the brand has received this prestigious title.

Since becoming one of the first brandy producers in the Cape and bottling its first commercial brandy in 1926, KWV has built a legacy of excellence in brandy-making. Approaching a century of crafting exceptional brandies, this long-standing tradition of quality remains firmly intact, as demonstrated by KWV Brandy's latest achievements. At the 2024 ISC, KWV's dedication to quality was on full display as it secured three Double Gold medals for KWV VS (Potstill brandy), KWV 3 (blended brandy), and KWV 12 (Potstill brandy), along with three Gold medals for KWV 5 (blended brandy), KWV 15, and KWV 20 (Potstill brandy).

This impressive haul highlights KWV's standing as a preeminent brandy producer and its ability to compete against some of the most renowned ‘heavyweights’ in the brandy, cognac, and armagnac category. The ISC, founded in 1995, celebrates its 29th year as one of the most respected and authoritative spirits competitions globally. The 2024 edition saw thousands of spirits from 75 countries, each judged rigorously and impartially.

Products are evaluated based on their category, age, region, and style, with blind tastings conducted by over 70 esteemed industry experts over three weeks. This meticulous process ensures that every product is assessed fairly, making any medal earned at the ISC a prestigious mark of quality. “Our global panel of expert judges only awards medals to spirits that meet our demanding standards,” ISC organiser Justin Smith said. “To earn any medal is a stamp of approval from the drinks trade and a guarantee of quality. The ISC is growing exponentially, rewarding true excellence from brands around the world.”

KWV’s success at ISC also highlights the growing significance of brandy in the African market. Although only 4% of the African population currently consumes brandy or cognac, this category is expanding, with Africa emerging as a promising market. The rising costs of cognac, coupled with the premium quality and more affordable pricing of South African brandies like KWV, underscore KWV’s dedication to capturing a larger market share. “KWV remains one of the leading brandy brands in Africa,” CEO John Loomes said.

“Our superior quality, demonstrated by outperforming traditional Cognac brands at global competitions, reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in this dynamic market. The successful launch of KWV VS in 2023 as a credible competitor to VS Cognacs in South Africa further exemplifies our focus on delivering exceptional products that resonate with both consumers and the trade.” KWV's brandies are aged for a minimum of three years in authentic 340-litre French oak barrels, resulting in rich flavours and golden hues that reflect South African craftsmanship. Master Distiller Pieter de Bod said, “Our commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned KWV Brandy as one of the most celebrated brands in the world, with 230 Gold, Double Gold, Platinum, and 5 Star awards accumulated in the past 15 years.”