



Numerous reports suggested that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Ajay Gupta, by the Hawks, in relation to their Estina Vrede Dairy Farm investigation. This was echoed by police minister, Fikile Mbalua, who called Ajay Gupta a fugitive of the law.





Addressing members of the media, Hawks head Lieutenant General, Yolisa Matakata, clarified that indeed a warrant of arrest had been issued for Ajay Gupta but that this was for "unrelated corruption charges."





Matakata declined to reveal the nature of the "unrelated" charges issued against Gupta, saying this would compromise the nature of the Hawks' ongoing probe.



The Hawks have said they have been in communication with Ajay Gupta's lawyer, "we have also been made aware of pronouncements by Mr Ajay Gupta's lawyers in the public space, but there is correspondence between ourselves and them," Matakata said.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Friday hosted a media briefing on their Estina Dairy Farm investigation.