JOHANNESBURG - Embattled former Eskom executive, Matshela Koko has tendered his resignation from the power utility on Friday,





Koko's resignation letter was read out at his pending disciplinary hearing in Sandton.





The hearing was informed that Koko had tendered his resignation letter, via email, to the group chief executive of Eskom. This was before the hearing could begin.





In the letter, Koko simply states his resignation,, without admitting to guilt.





Koko faced charges relating to, among others, lying in Parliament during his appearance before the portfolio committee on public enterprises inquiry into corruption and state capture, not disclosing that the Gupta family had paid for his trip to Dubai as well as leaking documents to the Gupta family.





Koko has previously remained resolute against resigning, reasoning that he still had a crucial role to play at Eskom. Koko also accused Eskom's lenders of unfairly demanding his dismissal.





