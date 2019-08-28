SA Express has grounded all their flights nationally, because of operational reasons.
JOHANNESBURG - SA Express has grounded all their flights nationally reportedly due to operational reasons.

This is according to EWN, and further reported that management is in a meeting to discuss the matter. SA Express says passengers who have been affected by the grounding has been notified and alternative arrangements have been made.

No information has been made available on when flights will resume. 

Take a look at what some people had to say on Twitter: 





* This is a developing story, updates will follow once more information becomes available. 

