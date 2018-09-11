Thousands of British Airways customers have been blocked from online shopping to stop their bank accounts being raided after a major data breach. REUTERS African News Agency (ANA)

Barclays, Santander and Capital One have ordered new cards for customers whose details were stolen by hackers.





Barclays and Capital One said existing cards can still be used in shops and restaurants but not online. Santander said existing cards can be used as normal until replacements arrive.



