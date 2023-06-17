British High Commission partners with KnowBe4 and KPMG to help upskill CT communities

The British High Commission Pretoria in partnership with KnowBe4 and KPMG, announced their partnering with MiDO Technologies on a Cyber Academy programme, aimed at digitally upskilling underserved communities in the Western Cape on Monday. The MiDO Cyber Academy programme would support 20 school leavers over 9 months to gain valuable cyber, professional and life skills to prepare them for work placements in South African businesses.

The programme was a response to the dual challenges of youth unemployment and cybersecurity skills shortage in the country. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) last year, the unemployment rate in South Africa was 63.9% for those aged 15-24, while the current official national rate stood at 34.5%. At the same time, skills shortages in the cybersecurity space hampered the growth of emerging technologies and the 4th industrial revolution. According to (ISC)'s 2021 Cyber Workforce Report, in 2021 there were 2.72 million vacancies for security professionals that could not be filled. Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA said the programme aimed to address these gaps by building a pipeline of talented and diverse young people who could pursue careers in cybersecurity and contribute to the digital transformation of South Africa.

Victoria White, Southern Africa Cyber Lead British High Commission Pretoria it also strived to attract more women to the sector because currently only 9% of the cybersecurity workforce in Africa were women. "Some 55% of the current cohort candidates are female.” White said. The programme facilitated workshops and guest lectures from industry representatives, as well as exposure to companies for job shadowing and internship opportunities. Weekly mentor group sessions support the mentees by empowering them to resolve current issues and develop healthy coping strategies for the future. Dale Simons, CEO of MiDO Technologies, a local social enterprise that focuses on digital skills development for underserved communities said they were delighted to partner with the British High Commission Pretoria, KPMG, and KnowBe4.