Budget Insurance recognises worrying pattern in Easter insurance claims

Ahead of the Easter weekend, Budget Insurance sounded the alarm on the growing risks South Africans face on the country’s roads during this busy travel season. With families preparing to reunite, congregations gathering for religious celebrations and road traffic volumes set to spike, the stakes for road safety are at an all-time high.

“Easter is a special time in South Africa — it's about connection, community and celebration,” Tando Ngibe, Senior Manager at Budget Insurance said. “But year after year, it’s also one of the deadliest periods on our roads.” Insights from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) paint a sobering picture: human factors — including reckless driving, fatigue, speeding, and distracted driving — were responsible for 94.6% of fatal crashes during Easter 2024 and 92.6% in 2023.

“The numbers don’t lie — driver behaviour is the leading cause of these tragedies,” Ngibe said. Budget’s claims data also reveals that accidents during the Easter period follow a predictable but worrying pattern. Most crashes occur between 9pm and 10pm, as fatigue and diminished visibility set in, with an unexpected spike at 11am,a time when many travellers are mid-journey or rushing to reach their destinations.

“These trends are unique to Easter and should be a wake-up call for all road users,” Ngibe added. But the Easter travel story doesn’t end at the accident scene, many families find themselves stranded without a suitable vehicle due to inadequate insurance coverage. Budget Insurance noted that when it comes to car hire cover, there are two major gaps: