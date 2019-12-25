Burger King South Africa (SA) has announced that PURA Soda will be sold nationally in all its restaurants effective immediately. Photo: AP

DURBAN - Burger King South Africa (SA) has announced that PURA Soda will be sold nationally in all its restaurants effective immediately. PURA Soda, a proudly South African soft drink with low sugar, natural flavours and no colourants, will add to Burger King SA's variety refreshment options for calorie conscious customers.

"PURA Soda has the taste and refreshment of a soft drink - all at a skinny 65 calories per 330 ml can," said Burger King SA’s Ezelna Jones, Group Marketing Executive.

Jones added, "We know our guests want to have it their way - and for many this means having alternate options to regular fountain drinks. We added soda water as refreshment option and now we're excited to announce the addition of PURA Soda to the selection".

As South Africans become increasingly ingredient-aware, Jones explains that options such as PURA Soda provide a perfect alternative for these guests. PURA Soda contains 5 simple ingredients -carbonated soda water, a small amount of pure cane sugar to enhance flavour, natural flavours, a dash of citric acid to balance the flavours and sodium benzoate to preserve the product integrity over the shelf life.