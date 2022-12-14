BUSA calls Andre De Ruyter’s resignation a ‘major blow’ for Eskom

It has been reported that De Ruyter informed the Eskom board and board chairperson Mpho Makwana earlier in the week of his decision to leave the beleaguered state-owned entity.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) said that the resignation of De Ruyter is a “major blow for Eskom and the efforts to address the energy crisis”

The organisation said that while this is a blow, it is hardly surprising, given the irresponsible comments by some in the government and some other sectors.

“The Eskom Board must act with urgency to announce a replacement, even if on a temporary basis and the replacement must have the skills and capability to continue all efforts to reduce load shedding,” according to a BUSA statement.