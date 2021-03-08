Business fraternity mourns Peter Matlare’s passing

Johannesburg - Tributes continue to pour in as the business fraternity mourns the death of Absa’s Deputy CEO Peter Matlare. Matlare, 61, died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications. Absa group also extended their sympathies in a statement. “Peter has made a significant contribution to the Group, and Absa has lost a dedicated leader, a visionary and an amazing human being. “More recently, Peter’s leadership was critical in ensuring that the Separation from Barclays, a complex multi-year project which also included the largest single data and systems migration in Africa, was successful across Absa’s operations on the continent,” she said. Absa Group Chief Executive, Daniel Mminele also added that “Peter was a seasoned corporate executive, a good leader, inspirational, and passionate about his work, always strongly invested in the success of our continent. I will miss his friendship, collegiality, guidance and wise counsel,”

CEO of Business Unity South Africa and former Managing Director of the Banking Association, Cas Coovadia, told the SABC in an interview that the passing of Matlare was a tragic loss at a time when his leadership was most needed.

Coovadia said Matlare would have led the economy to its recovery as the pandemic affected it negatively.

“Covid-19 has been a severe constraint on economic growth and social growth besides the human cost. People like Peter, would have been at the forefront of getting the economy to be repositioned to actually start growth again,” he added.

Matlare’s death comes at a time that Covid-19 has killed more than 50 000 South Africans including minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu in January and eNCA’s The Fix anchor Karima Brown, who died last week.

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza said in a statement that Matlare was an active citizen.

“He was a patriot that you never needed to ask to do anything right for the nation and the people.”

Tiger Brands Chief Corporate affairs officer Mary-Jane Morifi also extended the company’s condolences. “On behalf of Tiger Brands, we extend our deepest sympathies to Peter’s wife and two daughters and those he worked with at Absa.”

Meanwhile, Matlare’s family in a statement said he was the pillar of strength around whom the family connected.

“Family was a cornerstone of Peter’s life. He used his talent and passion for cooking to regularly gather the family for Sunday lunches, and maintain deep connections in the family. His support for family, friends, and colleagues has left a lasting legacy.”

Matlare has held several senior positions in the corporate world. He was the Absa banking group deputy CEO and head of its Africa regional operations.

He was appointed as a non-executive director in 2011. He became the group’s deputy CEO in 2016 before the bank announced its detachment from Barclays, which is based in the UK.

When the bank separated from Barclays, it needed rebranding of its assets in 12 countries. Matlare was part of the team that oversaw the task.

Matlare was also a former CEO of the SABC from 2001 to 2005, He also was the chief strategy and business development officer of Vodacom SA and executive director of commercial at Vodacom SA.

He also led Tiger Brand as is its CEO for seven years. Absa bank is yet to comment on Matlare’s death.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE