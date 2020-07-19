Business Leadership SA backs B4SA plan to create more than 1.5 million jobs

DURBAN - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has thrown its weight behind Business for South Africa’s (B4SA) economic recovery plan that will create more than 1.5 million jobs and increase tax revenue by R100 billion a year.

B4SA presented its economic recovery strategy document to council members of BLSA on Tuesday to engage in an in-depth discussion on how best to implement the proposed strategies.

B4SA has identified 12 key initiatives that will accelerate the country’s economic recovery that could grow gross domestic product (GDP) by R1 trillion, generate 1.5 million jobs and increase tax revenues by R100bn a year.

However, B4SA estimates that the recovery plan will require R3.4trn in funds in the next three years and this would push the public sector debt from R4trn to R6.4trn.

BLSA chief executive Busi Mavuso said today that as one of the founding members of B4SA, they acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic constituted an unprecedented challenge with very severe socio-economic consequences.